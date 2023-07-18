Miranda Lambert paused a concert to call out fans taking selfies. An influencer says she was one of them.

Miranda Lambert calls out fans over selfies Miranda Lambert paused a concert to call out fans taking selfies 01:30

Miranda Lambert paused in the middle of a concert to call out fans for taking a selfie. Video taken at Lambert's Las Vegas show on Sunday shows the singer stop in the middle of singing her ballad "Tin Man," telling the crowd it was because of selfie-takers.

Now, an influencer has come forward, saying she was one of the people Lambert called out.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song," Lambert says in the video. "It's pissing me off a little bit." The crowd cheers, and Lambert starts the song again. The video, taken by another member of the audience, has received 2.4 million views on TikTok since it was posted on Monday.

Adela Calin, a Las Vegas-based influencer who has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram, posted several photos from the concert. In one caption, she claims to be the person Lambert was speaking to. "These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies," she said in the post on Monday.

The images show Calin with five other women – and Lambert in the background, standing on stage.

While Lambert was distracted by the selfie, phones have been used in worse ways at recent concerts. Bebe Rexha was injured during a New York City concert earlier this month when someone threw a phone at her. The singer suffered an apparent black eye and laceration and a man named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and later charged with assault.

That same week, Drake was hit with a cell phone thrown on stage by someone in the audience at his Chicago show, Entertainment Tonight reports.