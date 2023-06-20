Bebe Rexha concert still on, 2 days after she was hit with a phone

Bebe Rexha to perform in Philadelphia after fan hit her with phone in New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pop star Bebe Rexha is hitting the stage in Philadelphia Tuesday night, just two days after a viral incident at her concert in New York City that left her with a black eye and stitches.

A man is accused of throwing a phone at Rexha while she was on stage performing at Pier 17 Sunday night in Manhattan.

The man, Nicholas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, was released on his own recognizance from Manhattan Criminal Court on assault and harassment charges, CBS New York reports.

"It was a huge bang, and we were like, wait, that was something heavy," concertgoer Ross Bernaud told CBS New York. "We did feel like it was very intentional."

Rexha needed three stitches from the blow and is still recovering. According to a criminal complaint, she told an officer she was in "substantial pain" afterward.

Rexha posted a selfie on Instagram Monday showing her black eye and stitches.

"I'm good," the caption read.

An attorney for Malvagna said he threw his phone intentionally, as part of a TikTok challenge.

Some fans have thrown their phones on stage and gotten artists to pick them up while performing - Drake has taken part, while Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert once threw a phone back into the crowd.

Olivia Rodrigo has also grabbed a fan's phone from the front row. In a show at Madison Square Garden last year, Harry Styles took a fan's BeReal on stage - after she asked.