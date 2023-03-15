Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile to be acquired by T-Mobile

Ryan Reynolds shares intimate health journey Ryan Reynolds documents his first colonoscopy to raise awareness about cancer screening 06:41

The Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile will be bought by T-Mobile, the company announced Wednesday. The acquisition is part of the cellphone carrier's plan to buy Ka'ena Corporation, which includes Ultra Mobile and Plum, for up to $1.35 billion.

The "Deadpool" star appeared in a video posted to social media with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, who welcomed Reynolds to the T-Mobile family — and touted Mint's commitment to low prices.

In true Reynolds fashion, he had a sarcastic, but humorous, reply.

"And T-Mobile has assured me that our incredibly improvised, and borderline reckless, messaging strategy will also remain untouched," he said in the video.

The jokes continued in the T-Mobile press release.

"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills," the actor said in the release.

"I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what's to come," he added.

Reynolds will continue on in his creative role on behalf of Mint, according to the release.

In 2020, the actor sold Aviation Gin to Diageo for as much as $610 million. The high-end gin company generated buzz after mocking a widely panned Peloton ad in 2019.

Reynolds — along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney — also bought Welsh soccer club Wrexham from a fan ownership group in 2021, reports CBS Sports.

The duo reportedly invested £2 million (about $2.4 million) into the club as part of the deal.