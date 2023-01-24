San Jose Airport receiving $11M in federal infrastructure grants

SAN JOSE – Mineta San Jose International Airport has been awarded nearly $11 million in federal grant funding to support infrastructure improvements at the airport.

The airport will receive $10,990,000 via a competitive grant program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which federal legislators approved in 2021.

The funding will be used for upgrades to the airport's terminal and will help bring airport facilities into compliance with the U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act, according to several members of San Jose's congressional delegation who announced the award Monday.

"The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in my district serves millions of travelers each year and is essential to our local economy," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont. "The funding from this grant will make vital improvements to the airport's terminal and accessibility."

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said the funding will bring the airport into the 21st century.

"The benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will transcend generations thanks to these historic improvements in our communities that create jobs and improve accessibility," she said.