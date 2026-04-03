2nd teenage suspect in fatal stabbing of Bay Area 17-year-old arrested in San Bernardino County

A second teenage suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in the San Francisco Bay Area was arrested in San Bernardino County, police said on Friday.

Jarred Cavan died of his injuries after being stabbed during a brawl just outside Milpitas High School in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon. His 16-year-old girlfriend, injured during the fight, was treated and released. A 17-year-old suspect who remained on the scene was arrested on charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jarred Cavan Milpitas Police Department

The Milpitas Police Department said in a press release that during the investigation, its detectives identified a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy and Milpitas resident, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, police said the teenager was taken into custody in Ontario with the help of the Ontario Police Department.

The teen was handed over to Milpitas police detectives to be booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Milpitas police did not release any additional details about the second suspect or why he was in Southern California.

It was not known what led to the fighting near the school and the fatal stabbing. The Milpitas Unified School District declined to provide a statement on the incident.

Police asked anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the department at (408) 586-2400.