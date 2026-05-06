Man accused of at least 2 sexual assaults at Milpitas tattoo business

Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a man in connection with at least two sexual assaults involving a local tattoo business and are searching for any additional victims.

According to Milpitas Police, a woman reported a sexual assault in March. Police said the investigation determined that the suspect assaulted the victim during a tattoo appointment at a location in Milpitas.

Detectives also learned about a second woman who was sexually assaulted by the suspect during previous interactions.

On April 30, detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Tai To, in San Jose. To was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony sexual assault.

Tai To, who was arrested by Milpitas on suspicion of felony sexual assault on April 30, 2026. Milpitas Police Department

In a statement Tuesday, police urged anyone who has information about the case or who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact Milpitas Police at 408-586-2400. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-286-2500 or by visiting the police department's website.