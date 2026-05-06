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Man accused of at least 2 sexual assaults at Milpitas tattoo business

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a man in connection with at least two sexual assaults involving a local tattoo business and are searching for any additional victims.

According to Milpitas Police, a woman reported a sexual assault in March. Police said the investigation determined that the suspect assaulted the victim during a tattoo appointment at a location in Milpitas.

Detectives also learned about a second woman who was sexually assaulted by the suspect during previous interactions.

On April 30, detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Tai To, in San Jose. To was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony sexual assault.

tai-to-milpitas-050626.jpg
Tai To, who was arrested by Milpitas on suspicion of felony sexual assault on April 30, 2026. Milpitas Police Department

In a statement Tuesday, police urged anyone who has information about the case or who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact Milpitas Police at 408-586-2400. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-286-2500 or by visiting the police department's website.

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