Man accused of at least 2 sexual assaults at Milpitas tattoo business
Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a man in connection with at least two sexual assaults involving a local tattoo business and are searching for any additional victims.
According to Milpitas Police, a woman reported a sexual assault in March. Police said the investigation determined that the suspect assaulted the victim during a tattoo appointment at a location in Milpitas.
Detectives also learned about a second woman who was sexually assaulted by the suspect during previous interactions.
On April 30, detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Tai To, in San Jose. To was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony sexual assault.
In a statement Tuesday, police urged anyone who has information about the case or who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact Milpitas Police at 408-586-2400. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-286-2500 or by visiting the police department's website.