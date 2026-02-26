Video captures Milpitas police officers rescuing toddler, dog thrown from burning apartment

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area posted video of a rescue of a family from a burning apartment building over the weekend, in which a toddler and dog were thrown off a balcony to waiting police officers below.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, dispatchers received a call around 3:15 p.m. Saturday from residents who were trapped inside their apartment on South Park Victoria Drive.

Two officers arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found the doors to the apartments were blocked by heavy fire. As the fire grew, the officers worked on a plan to rescue the family, who were on the balcony.

Police said the officers guided the parents through the rescue, telling them to drop their 3-year-old daughter to officers waiting on the ground.

"I got her, I got her. Drop her," one of the officers was heard saying in a video posted by police.

The video then shows the girl being caught by an officer and taken to safety. Moments later, video shows an officer catching the family dog after the pet was thrown from the balcony.

Firefighters arrived and were able to evacuate the remaining occupants of the apartment, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

"We are incredibly thankful for the calm and courage shown by the residents during such a terrifying moment, and for the seamless teamwork between our dispatchers, officers, and fire personnel," police said in a statement Tuesday.