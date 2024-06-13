Milpitas police arrest man who threw incendiary device at McDonald's

Milpitas officers arrested a man who allegedly threw an incendiary device through a McDonald's restaurant in the city early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 2:40 a.m., Milpitas police were alerted to a reported in-progress arson. They learned that someone was seen throwing an incendiary device through a glass window at the McDonald's store at 41 Ranch Drive.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said that at the time, the restaurant was closed and not occupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.

Eventually, a Milpitas officer found the suspect approximately half a mile away from the McDonald's. The suspect, identified as Tai Trinh, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for suspected arson and felony vandalism.

The Milpitas Fire Department said the estimated damage to the McDonald's restaurant is $150,000.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (408) 586-2500 or through https://milpitas.gov/crimetip.