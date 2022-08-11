Milpitas man allegedly used alcohol, social media to lure teenager into sexual relationship

SANTA CLARA -- A 51-year-old Milpitas man has been arrested for allegedly using alcohol and social media to lure a 15-year-old into a sexual relationship.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, detectives with the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit received information about an unlawful sexual relationship between a juvenile and an adult male that occurred in the parking lot of Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino.

After a year-long investigation. Kevin Mathew Cable was arrested at his workplace in Palo Alto on Wednesday.

Investigators said that Cable -- a registered sex offender living in Milpitas -- met the 15-year-old through a social media dating application. On multiple occasions, Cable would provide alcohol to the juvenile victim.

Cable allegedly sexually assaulted the teen multiple times inside of his vehicle at Rancho San Antonio Park.

During an interview with SAIU detectives, Cable admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the 15-year-old and also admitted to engaging in sexual activities with additional minors.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on 10 sexual assault charges. Detectives believe there are additional unreported victims.

Anyone that may have had any inappropriate contact with Cable was asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.