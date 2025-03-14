1 dead in crash on Highway 880 in Milpitas

One person died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m., on southbound 880 at Tasman Drive. The CHP said the person who dies was a 41-year-old woman from San Jose who was driving one of the vehicles.

The crash blocked four of the five lanes while officers processed and cleared the crash scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The role of any alcohol or drug impairment was unknown and the crash was still under investigation.

Any witnesses or persons with information about the crash were encouraged to contact the CHP San Jose Area Office at (408) 961-0900