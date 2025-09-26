Milpitas doctor arrested for alleged sexual battery of a patient

A Milpitas doctor was arrested after a patient accused him of inappropriately touching her during a consultation, authorities said.

The Milpitas Police Department said in a press release that on Sept. 16, a person reported a prior sexual battery, indicating that Dr. Sanjay Agarwal made inappropriate contact with a patient.

The 68-year-old Agarwal, a San Jose resident, is a pulmonologist at a Milpitas sleep center and is affiliated with San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital.

On Sept. 24, police detectives arrested Agarwal at his office in Milpitas and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for sexual battery.

Police urged anyone with information about this case or who believes they may have been a victim of Agarwal to contact detectives at (408) 586-2400. Information can also be given anonymously at (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.milpitas.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-20/