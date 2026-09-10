California woman accused of intentionally running over friend charged in separate deadly stabbing

A San Francisco Bay Area woman who is accused of intentionally running over her friend with her vehicle has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing of another person she knew, authorities said.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to a home on Linda Vista Street around 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 28 on reports of a "suspicious circumstance." Officers arrived at the home and found an unresponsive woman suffering from unknown injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives, the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and the county's medical examiner's office, evidence of a stabbing was found, and the incident was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Investigators also determined that the victim and suspect were known to each other. Authorities said they quickly identified the suspect as 32-year-old Anila Baby of Milpitas.

Anila Baby of Milpitas, California, who faces two murder charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in San Jose and a deadly hit-and-run in Milpitas, both on Aug, 28, 2026. San Jose Police Department

On the same day, Baby was arrested following a separate incident at the Mill Creek Apartments on Dixon Landing Road. According to Milpitas police, officers were called to the apartment complex around noon, after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a blue SUV.

Police found the victim, later identified by friends and family as Anjana Hari, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found evidence of three other vehicles that were damaged. The driver had left the scene.

Officers said they obtained statements by friends and family of both Baby and Hari, determining that they knew each other, resided in the same apartment complex and were good friends.

While officers responded to the apartment complex, police received additional reports of a driver in a blue Toyota SUV driving recklessly. The vehicle was found parked outside a Walgreens pharmacy, about a mile away from the apartment complex.

Milpitas police on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run at the Mill Creek Apartments on Aug. 28, 2026. CBS

Officers approached the driver, later identified as Baby, and attempted to talk to her. According to court documents, officers reported that she "appeared incoherent," was unable to answer questions and had blood on her arms and legs.

Baby was taken into custody and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged Baby with Hari's murder. On Tuesday, the DA's office charged Baby with murder in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to police.

In a statement Thursday, San Jose police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.