Milpitas woman charged with murder after police say she intentionally ran over friend

A San Francisco Bay Area woman has been charged after police said she intentionally ran over her friend with her vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived.

According to documents obtained by CBS News Bay Area, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged 32-year-old Anila Baby of Milpitas with murder. Baby is accused of killing the 35-year-old victim during an incident on Aug. 28.

Shortly after noon, police were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on Dixon Landing Road on reports of a hit-and-run. Initial reports said a pedestrian was struck by a blue SUV.

Officers found the victim, later identified by friends and family as Anjana Hari, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found evidence of three other vehicles that were damaged.

The driver had left the scene.

Milpitas police on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run at the Mill Creek Apartments on Aug. 28, 2026. CBS

As officers responded to the apartment complex, police received additional reports of a driver in a blue Toyota SUV that was driving recklessly. Police found the SUV parked in front of a Walgreens about a mile from the apartment complex.

When officers approached, the vehicle was found with "heavy" front end damage. Officers attempted to talk to the suspect, but officers said she "appeared incoherent," was unable to answer questions and had blood on her arms and legs.

Officers said they obtained statements by friends and family of both Baby and Hari, determining that they knew each other, resided in the same apartment complex and were good friends.

A witness who was behind the SUV told officers that the victim appeared to be smiling and friendly with the driver before she was run over. The driver briefly stopped before continuing to drive away from the scene.

According to jail records, Baby is being held without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 10.