Millbrae hit-and-run suspect arrested; ghost gun seized

A suspect in two separate hit-and-run collisions near a Millbrae middle school Thursday was arrested and an unregistered ghost gun was seized, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a press statement Friday that deputies were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the area of Taylor Boulevard and Ashton Avenue after reports of two hit-and-run collisions that had just happened.

No one was injured in the collisions.

Within a few minutes, deputies located the suspect driver at Taylor Boulevard and Poplar Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputies pulled him over and according to the office, the suspect displayed signs of impairment. He was identified as 23-year-old Darius Lewis of Victorville, San Bernardino County.

Ghost gun seized following hit-and-run DUI arrest in Millbrae. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

While being taken into custody, deputies found Lewis in possession of a ghost gun with an extended magazine, the Sheriff's Office said. The press statement also said after Lewis was arrested and was being taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, he "caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle."

Lewis was booked on a litany of charges, including driving under the influence, hit-and-run, possession of a firearm with no serial number, carrying a loaded firearm in public, having a concealed firearm, and vandalism.