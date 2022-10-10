"Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at New York Comic Con

"Back to the Future" fans went wild Saturday when actors Michael J. Fox, 61, and Christopher Lloyd, 83, reunited onstage at New York Comic Con.

The pair from the sci-fi comedy, which debuted 37 years ago, were seen embracing each other with a hug at the start of a panel. According to SYFY.com, the two reminisced over their roles as Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

"I cherish these moments! Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon , my dear friend @realmikejfox , and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!" Lloyd posted on his Instagram.

Fox also spoke to fans about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, when he was 29 years old, SYFY.com reports.

"You guys have given me my whole life," Fox said. "The best thing that happened in my life was this thing. Parkinson's is a gift. I've said to people it's a gift and they say, 'You're nuts.' I say, 'Yeah, but it's the gift that keeps on taking.' But it's a gift and I wouldn't change it for anything ... It's not about what I have, it's about what I've been given."

In 2023, New York Comic Con is scheduled to be held Oct. 12-15 at the Javits Center in New York City.