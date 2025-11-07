Mia Hamant, Bay Area soccer star at University of Washington, dies after battle with rare cancer

University of Washington Huskies women's soccer player Mia Hamant has died months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the school announced.

Hamant, a senior goalkeeper from Marin County, Calif., was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer in April and sat out her final season while attending games with her teammates and undergoing treatment.

The 21-year-old was a star player for the No. 13-ranked Huskies, earning multiple accolades in her 2024 junior year, including CSC Academic All-District honors and being named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Corte Madera resident led the Huskies to the conference semifinals with three saves during a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals against Iowa.

Hamant captained her local club, Marin FC, for five years, during which they won back-to-back NorCal State Cup titles. At Redwood High School in Larkspur, she was named All-League First Team for three years and selected as team MVP her senior year.

In a statement, the University of Washington said Hamant's heart, selflessness and resilience were inspirational, and that her courage, optimism and grace touched the entire Husky community.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of @UW_WSoccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant following her courageous battle with cancer.

Our thoughts tonight are with her family, teammates and the entire Husky community.

💜🐾 — https://t.co/SsiQ45cXSE — University of Washington (@UW) November 7, 2025

"Mia was the heart of our program — someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness," Huskies women's soccer head coach Nicole Van Dyke said in a statement. "Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever."

Rest in peace to our beloved teammate 🧡



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamant family and anyone who was fortunate enough for Mia's light to shine bright upon them. pic.twitter.com/qlCHwzWMpy — Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) November 7, 2025

"I had the privilege of getting to know Mia throughout her four years as a student-athlete, and during her diagnosis and treatment," team physician Ashwin Rao, MD said in a statement. "I was also fortunate to be with her to the end of her journey. Throughout the process, Mia fought her cancer as fiercely as she played. She wished to be an inspiration to others also fighting cancer, as well as a source of awareness and destigmatization."

The university said it would share details about a memorial or celebration of life at a later time.

Washington beat No. 15 Wisconsin on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, advancing to the championship game against No. 2 seed Michigan State, 1 p.m. PT Sunday at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Mo.