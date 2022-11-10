Watch CBS News
Crime

Merced infant in stroller killed by stray bullet in drive-by shooting

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:18

MERCED -- A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a Merced sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car.

In a Facebook post, Merced police said 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was being pushed in a stroller by his mother Wednesday as she was walking down the street with her boyfriend. 

merced-infant-killed-merced-police.jpg
  Darius King Grigsby Merced Police Department

Then a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking Grigsby. Police and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the McDonalds at 13th and R Street, but despite their efforts, little Darius was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have conducted a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org  

First published on November 10, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.