Merced infant in stroller killed by stray bullet in drive-by shooting

MERCED -- A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a Merced sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car.

In a Facebook post, Merced police said 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was being pushed in a stroller by his mother Wednesday as she was walking down the street with her boyfriend.

Darius King Grigsby Merced Police Department

Then a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking Grigsby. Police and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the McDonalds at 13th and R Street, but despite their efforts, little Darius was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have conducted a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org