Menlo Park officer crashes into bystander vehicle during chase on Dumbarton Bridge

A Menlo Park officer crashed into a bystander's vehicle while pursuing a suspect on Dumbarton Bridge Wednesday, San Mateo police said.

The incident began when San Mateo County issued a be on the lookout alert for a vehicle connected to an assault with a deadly weapon in unincorporated Redwood City.

Police said Menlo Park officers launched a car chase after surveillance cameras captured the vehicle near Bay and Willow Road. The chase went through Menlo Park and onto Dumbarton Bridge where, just before 1:30 p.m., an officer crashed into an uninvolved party, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and the driver in the wanted vehicle escaped, San Mateo police said.

Neighboring agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle.