Mendocino sheriff's deputy under investigation for possible DUI, hit-and-run

A Mendocino County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation for a hit and run and possibly driving his patrol car while under the influence, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On Thursday, a sergeant arrived at the Sheriff's Office's Willits Substation around 6 p.m. and saw a county-owned patrol vehicle with body damage.

Upon further investigation, the sergeant learned that the deputy who used the patrol vehicle failed to report the damage to the Sheriff's Office, as per policy and procedure requirements.

To help learn how the vehicle became damaged, the sergeant reviewed the patrol vehicle's dash camera footage.

According to the Sheriff's Office's investigation, the deputy drove the vehicle off-duty to visit a bar in Willits. Around 6 p.m., the vehicle, driven by the deputy, collided with a guardrail on Sherwood Road. The passenger side of the vehicle was damaged.

Since it involved one of their own, the Sheriff's Office reported their findings to an outside agency for investigation, the California Highway Patrol.

CHP is investigating the deputy on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave with his peace officer status suspended, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy has worked for the Sheriff's Office for over three years. Their name is being withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Communications Center at (707) 463-4086 or the anonymous non-emergency tip line at (707) 234-2100.