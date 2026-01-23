Meet the Bay Area running group that found a sweet way to stick to New Year's resolutions

Getting up before sunrise when it's dark and 39 degrees isn't most people's idea of motivation, but for a growing group of Bay Area runners, it turns out that a little community goes a long way.

About two years ago, Amy Kalkstein found her reason for waking up early on Friday mornings after a friend suggested she check out a local running group.

"The group is so amazing and welcoming. They just had me at the first donut run," Kalkstein said.

Yes, a donut run.

Meet the Lake Merritt Donut Runners. Every Friday at 7 a.m. sharp, Kalkstein and dozens of others gather near Lake Merritt and run about three-and-a-half miles around the lake. The routine is part exercise, part fellowship and, according to members, worth setting an alarm for.

It all started when Paul Yee and a few of his friends went for a run one morning and, instead of heading straight home, they ended up somewhere a little less healthy: a donut shop.

They did it again the next week — and again after that.

Before long, the idea caught on. Today, what started as a casual run has grown into a Friday morning crowd with membership of more than 150 runners.

"People are looking for ways to build community, especially in these days of technology, and so what better way to achieve all of that than by joining a run club?" Yee said.

For those keeping track, a three-and-a-half-mile run burns about 400 calories, which happens to be roughly the equivalent of one donut, which begs the question: Doesn't it defeat the purpose?

"Absolutely not," said Yee. "We don't think of donuts as something you earn, it's just a reason to come together, enjoy the day and have fun.

And when the run ends, no one rushes off. Runners linger, talk, sip coffee and share pastries, turning a workout into a weekly gathering.

The donuts are good, though some might still argue not as good as sleeping in.

For Kalkstein, it's all about the strawberry shortcake donut at the end.

"It's a celebration of a great run and getting to hang out with great friends," she said.

The Lake Merritt Donut Runners meet every Friday at 7 a.m. sharp at Snow Park in Oakland, rain or shine.