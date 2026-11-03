Measure RTM seeks to fund Bay Area transit amid concerns about cuts

Voters in several San Francisco Bay Area counties are deciding on a regional sales tax measure to fund transit agencies amid concerns about major service cuts.

The proposition, known as the Regional Transit Measure, or RTM, is being considered by voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. RTM qualified for the ballot after the legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the proposal and supporters submitted more than 300,000 signatures.

If approved, a 0.5% sales tax will go into effect in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

In San Francisco, a 1% tax will be levied to provide additional support for Muni. San Francisco voters are also considering Proposition H, a parcel tax that would also fund Muni through 2042.

According to SFMTA officials, Prop. H would levy a $129 tax on single family homes in the city, with multi-family residences, larger homes and non-residential properties paying more. The tax would be adjusted annually for inflation.

Prop. H is expected to raise $150 million annually, the SFMTA said.

Supporters of Measure RTM said the tax is needed as BART, Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit and other agencies are facing looming deficits, as federal relief funding dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.

According to BART officials, structural deficits are expected to range from $350 million to $400 million per year beginning in Fiscal Year 2027. The agency has approved what they called an "Alternative Service Plan" that would close up to 15 of the system's stations, end daily service at 9 p.m. and make other cuts if the measure does not pass.

Meanwhile, SFMTA, which runs Muni, warns that service may be cut by at least 30%. Officials at Caltrain and AC Transit are also warning about potential service cuts.

The measure is expected to provide about $1 billion a year to the transit agencies.

Supporters of the measure include Democratic Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Ro Khanna, Sam Liccardo, John Garamendi, Kevin Mullin and Lateefah Simon. Dozens of local officials, including San Francisco Mayor Danie Lurie and Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, are also in support, along with SEIU Local 1021, which represents hundreds of BART and SFMTA workers.

Meanwhile, opponents of Measure RTM argue that Bay Area transit agencies already receive around $6 billion a year in taxes, tolls and government grants.

Opponents also noted the new tax rates if the measure is approved. In San Francisco, the sales tax rate would be at 9.625%, the rate in San Jose would be 10.5%, and in Oakland the rate would be at 11.25%.

Groups opposing the measure include former BART Board Director Debora Allen, former state Sens. Steve Glazer and Quentin Kopp, along with the San Francisco Taxpayers Association, Alameda County Taxpayers Association, Contra Costa Taxpayers Association and Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association.