Napa County child confirmed to have measles in county's first case since 2012

Health officials in Napa County confirmed Wednesday that a child has been diagnosed with measles in the county's first case in nearly 15 years.

According to the county's Health & Human Services Agency, the case involves an unvaccinated child who became ill after visiting South Carolina, where a large measles outbreak is taking place. Officials did not provide additional details about the child.

The last measles case reported in Napa County was in 2012.

Officials said Wednesday that there is no public health threat to the general population. The county is working with the California Department of Public Health to ensure people potentially exposed are notified and are up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Unvaccinated people are urged by health officials to receive the MMR vaccine, which provides lifelong immunity to the measles after two doses.

"MMR vaccines are our best defense against the measles virus and its complications," said Health Officer Dr. Christine Wu. "Simply being in the same room with someone who has measles can result in infection for people who are not immune."

A highly contagious respiratory virus, measles can remain airborne or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that begins on the face and spreads downward across the body, officials said.

Late last month, health officials in Contra Costa County confirmed a measles case and issued a health warning after the person was found to have visited several stores in Walnut Creek ahead of the Christmas holiday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Health, the outbreak that has been linked to the Napa County case has infected 646 people since October.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control reported 2,245 cases of measles in 2025, which resulted in three deaths. The ongoing spread of the virus has led to concern the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status.