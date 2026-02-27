Santa Clara County resident with measles dined at Burlingame restaurant, health authorities say

A Santa Clara County resident with measles may have exposed others while dining at a restaurant in Burlingame earlier this week, health officials said on Friday.

San Mateo County Health and Santa Clara County Public Health each issued public notices about a confirmed case of measles in a Santa Clara County resident who visited a Panda Express restaurant on Burlingame Avenue just north of El Camino Real on Monday and Tuesday. The case involves an adult who recently returned from international travel and who was vaccinated; the patient was currently isolating at home, the notices stated.

People who were at the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on those days may be at risk of developing measles, especially if unvaccinated, pregnant or immunocompromised, according to the notice. Anyone at the location during those times and who develops symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash across the body was urged to stay home and call a health care provider immediately.

People who have been symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed are no longer at risk for developing measles, health officials said.

A Santa Clara County Public Health spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that about 3% of those vaccinated can still get measles if they are exposed to the virus.

"Fully vaccinated people who get measles are more likely to have a milder illness and are less likely to spread the disease to other people, including people who can't get vaccinated because they are too young or have weakened immune systems," the spokesperson said. "The majority of measles cases occur in unvaccinated people, which is why measles vaccination is still the best protection against the disease."

Santa Clara County health officials said it was the county's first confirmed measles case since May 2025 and the 22nd case in California in 2026. Before that, the last confirmed measles case in a Santa Clara County resident was in 2019. San Mateo health officials said there have been two confirmed cases of measles in San Mateo County in 2026, with one case reported in 2025.

Last year, the U.S. recorded over 2,200 measles cases, the most in three decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. It is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and while most people's symptoms improve, about one in five unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized, with some cases resulting in severe lung and brain infections that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death, the CDC says.

Health experts say the measles vaccine, normally given as part of the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, is safe and effective, and the increase in cases is due to lower vaccination rates.

"Fortunately, our region has strong community immunity, because of our very high rates of vaccination or from childhood exposure decades ago," said Santa Clara County public health director Dr. Sarah Rudman in a prepared statement. "Two shots of MMR or MMRV vaccine are the best protection against measles and can stop a measles outbreak in its tracks."

Earlier this year, California and other Western states announced they would reject new CDC guidelines on childhood vaccinations. Both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties continue to follow the existing state vaccination guidelines, and those recommended vaccines continue to be covered by health insurance in California.