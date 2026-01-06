California, western states reject new CDC childhood vaccine guidance

Childhood vaccination rates are dropping across the nation and have fallen below 90% in some states.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new vaccination guidelines and now, some western states, including California, are telling people they're too dangerous to follow.

Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis said the new federal guidelines are based on politics instead of science.

"The CDC traditionally made these large decisions by vetting them by having models to show what would happen if you made changes such as this, and none of this has really happened, so it really lacks any kind of scientific rigor," Dr. Blumberg said.

Now, California is joining with three other states in a West Coast health alliance to issue their own immunization recommendations.

"It's highly unusual for states to deviate from guidance from the CDC," said Dr. Tao Kwan Gett, the State of Washington's health director.

Gett said the new federal guidelines drop some vaccines that are critical to keeping kids healthy.

"The new schedule does not include vaccinations against diseases like rotavirus, RSV, meningococcal disease or hepatitis A or B, and so our concern is if fewer children are immunized against these diseases, we will see more hospitalizations, more severe illness caused by these diseases more outbreaks caused by these conditions," Dr. Gett said.

But the CDC says the U.S. currently recommends more vaccines than any other peer nation and more than twice as many as some European countries.

They say decreased trust in vaccines is leading to an overall decline in immunizations, which has caused some recent outbreaks.

The CDC is not changing recommendations for high-risk populations and the decision is not expected to affect vaccines required by California school districts.

"Immunization requirements for schools are developed by the states, not the federal government," Dr. Gett said.

Doctors admit that these conflicting views can be confusing to parents.

"I think what I'd recommend: talk with your child's doctor. They're the ones that have your child's best interest in mind, not the politicians," Dr. Blumberg said.

The CDC says the vaccines will continue to be available for anyone who wants them and will still be covered by Medicaid and private health insurance.