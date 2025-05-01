See photos of May Day protests around the world as Trump looms large
/ CBS/AP
Many demonstrators at May Day protests around the world united in anger over President Trump's agenda as they marked International Workers' Day.
French union leaders condemned the "Trumpization" of world politics, while in Italy, May Day protesters paraded a puppet of the American president and the Italian prime minister through the streets of the northern city of Turin.
In the United States, demonstrators protested Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown, as well as what some organizers called a sweeping assault on labor protections, diversity initiatives and federal employees.
Union leaders in Germany warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. Thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war in Bern, Switzerland — part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.
In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that "tariff wars and policies of Trump" threatened local industries and people's livelihoods.
Mr. Trump's image loomed over the day — quite literally — in Japan, as a truck in a march in Tokyo carried a doll made to resemble him and multiple signs showed his face. Demonstrators there called for higher wages, gender equality, health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.