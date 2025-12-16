Grand jury indicts 3 Alameda County deputies in jail death of Maurice Monk

A grand jury in Alameda County has indicted three sheriff's deputies in connection with the death of Maurice Monk at the Santa Rita Jail in 2021.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced Tuesday that Robinderpal Singh Hayer, Thomas Mowrer, and Donall Rowe were indicted on charges of dependent elder abuse. Hayer was also indicted on the charge of falsification of an official indictment.

According to Dickson's office, the three deputies were arraigned and are out of custody, having posted bail.

According to authorities, Monk was found dead in his cell on Nov. 5, 2021 after being dead for at least 72 hours. Monk was arrested a month earlier on suspicion of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to get off an AC Transit bus and failing to appear on a misdemeanor warrant for another alleged altercation on a bus.

Former district attorney Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters last year, charged nine deputies and two civilian employees in Monk's death before she left office.

Dickson, who was appointed to succeed Price, conducted a review of the case. In August, she announced that Hayer, Mowrer and Rowe would continue to face charges, while charges against the others were dropped.

Following the decision, Monk's family expressed disappointment in dropping charges against the eight employees.

"It has been nearly four years since Mr. Monk's deteriorating medical condition was ignored, causing his death, when all that the guards and the jail's medical contractors needed to do was their jobs, and to consider Mr. Monk as someone whose life was valuable," attorneys representing the family said in a statement. "The family looks forward to obtaining justice against the three remaining guards who still face criminal trials for their roles in Mr. Monk's untimely death."

A wrongful death lawsuit the family brought against Alameda County was settled for $7 million.