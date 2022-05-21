Master calligraphy artist leaves his mark on San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO -- The art created by a Chinatown community leader who's shared his talent for Chinese calligraphy for decades can be seen all over his San Francisco neighborhood.

From his workshop in San Francisco's Chinatown, Terry Luk creates beautiful brush and ink calligraphy. Local leaders say he's the go-to artist for public displays.

"I like to write good calligraphy and make people happy," he said.

Luk has written the Chinese characters that grace the new Chinatown Rose Pak subway station.

The couplet that Luk wrote for the subway station was composed by San Francisco poet Carin Mui. It reads "In the past, we traveled across the Pacific Ocean to mine for gold. Now we break through earth to form a silver dragon."

For the last 30-plus years, Luk has given away samples of his calligraphy for free at several annual community events like the Moon Festival and Chinese New Year.

"People like my work, so I enjoy helping other people," Luk said.

Luk developed a passion for traditional Chinese calligraphy at age six. He took lessons in Guangzhou, China.

He came to the US in 1974 as a young man and took over his father's Chinatown business, the Pacific Printing Company.

The small business owner is also a leader in Chinatown, as President of the Num Hoy Fook Yum Benevolent Society.

He has been teaching calligraphy to young people for free. American-born students like Sunshine Chong say the lessons have connected her to her heritage.

"Even though I try to immerse myself in the Chinese culture, I don't know a lot of things. So I feel like calligraphy is one way for me to kind of immerse myself in the Chinese culture," Chong said.

With precise brush strokes, Luk gave KPIX 5 cameras a demonstration.

He writes about the Year of Tiger, but most of his works recall Chinese poems or sayings to live by. A few simple characters carry deep meaning.

One scroll advises people not to waste time, but think carefully and plan ahead.

He's presented his calligraphy to President Obama in 2015 and to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited his print shop before the pandemic.

Luk's message to her, "Unite together to conquer difficulties for a brighter future."

His favorite writings motivate students: "Encourage young people to study hard, to try their best in their life, and don't give up," he recited.

He keeps alive an ancient Chinese art form with words that inspire the next generation.

