Massachusetts man indicted in murder-for-hire scheme by SF grand jury arrested in Boston

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Massachusetts man indicted by a San Francisco federal grand jury in a murder-for-hire scheme has been arrested in Boston, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.

Allen Gessen, 27, has been charged with one count of murder for hire and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Gessen was involved in a scheme targeting a person, identified only as "P.C." in the indictment, for a payment of $50,000 and paid a gold coin downpayment. 

The indictment, which was filed on Tuesday, charges Gessen engaged in the scheme between June 2 and Tuesday.

Gessen made his initial court appearance on Thursday.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

