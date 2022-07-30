Massachusetts man indicted in murder-for-hire scheme by SF grand jury arrested in Boston

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Massachusetts man indicted by a San Francisco federal grand jury in a murder-for-hire scheme has been arrested in Boston, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.

Allen Gessen, 27, has been charged with one count of murder for hire and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Gessen was involved in a scheme targeting a person, identified only as "P.C." in the indictment, for a payment of $50,000 and paid a gold coin downpayment.



The indictment, which was filed on Tuesday, charges Gessen engaged in the scheme between June 2 and Tuesday.



Gessen made his initial court appearance on Thursday.