SWAT officers, federal agents raid Martinez home in investigation into child sex crimes

Federal agents, assisted by Contra Costa County SWAT officers, arrested a man at a home in Martinez Thursday morning as part of an investigation into child sex crimes, police said.

The raid happened at a home on Bordeaux Court in the Morello Hills neighborhood just west of Morello Avenue at about 9 a.m.

The Martinez Police Department said the raid involved members of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, along with members of the Central County SWAT Team, a unit comprised of officers from the Martinez, Pleasant Hill, San Ramon and BART Police Departments.

The raid stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Martinez police said. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program is a national network of dozens of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement task forces that target child exploitation and sexual abuse material.

Agents served federal arrest and search warrants at the home. A man was taken into custody minutes into the operation without incident, Martinez Police Department spokesperson Capt. Patrick Salamid told CBS News Bay Area.

Salamid said the federal and local police agencies were at the scene from about 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. The man arrested was not identified, and the charges were not disclosed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said it would not provide any comment on the operation.