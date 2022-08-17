Big rig pile-up shuts down southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez

MARTINEZ -- A crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles during Wednesday's morning commute forced all southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez to be shut down.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard.

Damaged vehicles were scattered across the freeway. The big rig jackknifed with its cab on its side and the four other vehicles were heavily damaged.

The CHP reported that the damaged big rig was also hanging over the divider into the northbound lanes, slowing traffic in that direction.

At least 50 gallons of fuel had spilled onto the roadway from the big rig requiring time for Caltrans crews to clean it up.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but it wasn't known if there were any injuries in the collision.

There was no estimate as to when the freeway lanes would reopen.