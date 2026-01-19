Marina police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

Police in Monterey County fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to authorities.

The Marina Police Department said Sunday night that officers pulled over a driver near Bluff Drive in the city's Marina Heights area. During the traffic stop, police shot the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers seized a firearm during the incident. Police did not provide details on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities did not release the driver's identity.

The officers who were involved were not injured and were placed on administrative leave, which police said was standard practice.

"From a human standpoint, our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident," police said in a statement. "We recognize the seriousness of the incident and remain committed to transparency while also protecting the integrity of the investigation."

Following the shooting, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office was called to the scene. The DA's office is the lead agency in the investigation.