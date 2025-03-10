Marin supervisors to consider measure that would declare 3-year "shelter crisis"

The Marin County Board of Supervisors will vote on March 11 on whether to declare a three-year "shelter crisis," county officials announced.

A shelter crisis would allow for expanded emergency shelter options, including temporary cabins and recreational vehicles, officials explained.

If approved, the designation would ease zoning and permitting restrictions for shelters on county-owned property, allowing for faster deployment of temporary housing solutions, officials said.

No funding is attached to the proposal, which applies only to unincorporated areas.

For this plan to work, the Board must update building codes for emergency shelters under California law, officials said.

Currently, county rules require permanent foundations, making it harder to set up and remove temporary housing.

"This shelter crisis designation provides us with one more tool to help those living on the street or in a vehicle," said Gary Naja-Riese, director of the County's Homelessness and Coordinated Care division.