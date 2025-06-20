Watch CBS News
Man accused of stealing $10,000 in video games from Marin County libraries

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in the North Bay have arrested a man suspected in a string of recent thefts at library branches involving video games.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, nearly $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch games were stolen from local libraries. At least seven burglaries took place between April and June.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 45-year-old Jamal Reed-Obafumi of Oakland in connection with the thefts. Reed-Obafumi was booked into the Marin County Jail.

"Our libraries are pillars of the community and must be safeguarded for everyone to enjoy," the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

Reed-Obufami is facing 12 felony charges, including multiple counts of burglary and committing a felony while on bail.

Deputies did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.

