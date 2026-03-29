Gas prices surge across Bay Area, with Marin County highest in nation

As gas prices continue to climb across the Bay Area, lawmakers are considering a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax, an idea that could save drivers about 18 cents per gallon.

Drivers said any relief would be welcome, especially in Marin County, where AAA reported the highest gas prices of any major metro area in the country.

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline on Sunday in San Rafael and across Marin County was $6.05 per gallon, the highest in the nation among major cities. San Francisco followed closely behind at $6.02 per gallon, while San Jose averaged $5.86 and Oakland $5.89.

Prices have jumped sharply in recent weeks. AAA reported Bay Area drivers are paying about $1.20 more per gallon than they were a month ago, when the Iran war began.

For many residents, the rising cost of fuel is taking a toll on everyday spending.

Tiffany Hammett, a Marin County driver, described the situation in one word: "horrible."

She said the higher gas prices are cutting into her grocery budget. "It's definitely helping my waistline. I'm not spending as much money at the grocery stores. So it impacts my grocery shopping a lot."

California continues to have the highest gas prices in the nation with a state average of $5.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

"The cost of living is already very expensive. And to add the gas prices to it, I think it's a little bit ridiculous," Hammett added.

Kristina Roach, a San Rafael driver, said the rising costs are compounding financial pressures. "It all adds up, right? With that and grocery prices going up, it's not great."

Roach said she has little choice but to keep paying high prices because public transit does not adequately serve her commute to her East Bay office.

Even her 8-year-old daughter has noticed the impact on the family's spending. "She should pay a lot less, it's way too much money," said Kate Roach.

Energy expert Rey "R.T." Trevino, who runs Pecos Country Energy, an oil and gas exploration and production company in Texas, said prices are largely tied to geopolitical developments, particularly the Iran war.

"I do expect these prices at the gasoline pumps to stay where they're at for the next two to three weeks, barring any more incidences in a geopolitical setting," Trevino said

To cope, Hammett said she has cut back on driving. "I definitely move around less, basically, going to work and back home."

Despite the recent spike, current prices remain below record highs seen in 2022, when regular unleaded gas in the Bay Area reached about $6.60 per gallon.