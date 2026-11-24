Marin County fire crews rescued a person who had become trapped by floodwaters on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Southern Marin Fire Protection District said local kayakers noticed a person who appeared to be conscious in the water near a bike path south of the Richardson Bay Bridge. The area was one of multiple locations in the Bay Area flooded on Tuesday because of extreme high tides combined with a storm surge.

The fire district said it coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marin County Sheriff's Office for the rescue, which involved a fire district rescue swimmer and members of the county's specialized search-and-rescue team.

After bringing the person to shore, medics took the person to a local hospital for evaluation, the district said.

The unidentified person's condition was not known.