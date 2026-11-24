King tides are expected to cause significant coastal flooding throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during Thanksgiving week, according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood warning for the San Francisco and San Pablo bayshores has been in effect since Monday at 6 a.m. and will continue into Thursday, ending at 4 p.m. The Pacific Coast will have a coastal flood warning beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 4 p.m. the same day.

High tide will be around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, and 11:38 a.m. Thursday.

"Significant coastal flooding with up to 2.7 ft of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas and tidal waterways, the NWS said.

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CBS News Bay Area will have live king tide coverage beginning at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, the NWS said it expects a daily surge of 2 to 2.8 feet. Low-lying streets along the bayshore could flood during high tide, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

Alameda

In Alameda, emergency responders are bracing for flooding in areas that have never seen floodwaters.

"Some areas of Alameda, over the next few days, may be placed under an evacuation warning at some point," Alameda Fire Chief Nick Luby said Monday. "If you are placed under an evacuation warning, you need to be prepared for flooding, you need to be prepared to relocate quickly, and it's a great warning to relocate your vehicles so that vehicles don't become flooded parked on the streets."

North Bay

Drivers could encounter flooded roads on Highway 101 and Highway 37 in the North Bay. Emergency officials advise drivers not to travel through floodwaters or go around barricades.

Caltrans has said it will close the northbound Highway 101/northbound Highway 1 connector ramp if it floods.