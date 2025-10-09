Tensions rise over plan to share Marin City's only soccer field with Mill Valley club

There's a battle over soccer in Marin City but it is going on off the pitch. Thursday night, families spoke out against a plan to share the field in Marin City, in return for a donation to help restore it. Families say they're giving away the only field they have in their neighborhood, while the city says it needs the money.

It was an emotional night for many of the Marin City families at the school district meeting. A community that has historically been underserved is now fighting to save Phillips Field.

"When anything of value comes up, whether it's land or resources and money, Marin City just doesn't get what they deserve," said resident Rebekah Helzel.

Phillips Field is the only one in Marin City. There are plans in the works to restore it, but the district is short on funds. To help pay for the project, the district has been working on a deal to get a donation from the Mill Valley Soccer Club in return for use of the field.

"It would definitely require funders and donors because, as I said, the $1.5 million shortfall is just for an abbreviated version of the field," said Superintendent Laresha Huffman with the Sausalito Marin City School District. "It's not the full scope of the field. Phase two would cost the district anywhere from $8 million to $10 million."

Many Marin City families, though, are worried that sharing the field with Mill Valley Soccer Club will eliminate opportunities for their kids. A representative with MVSC was at the meeting to make a statement.

"Our goal is a shared and transparent agreement," the representative read. "Not ownership or control. Our only interest is in a partnership that is transparent, inclusive and community-led. One where the district remains in control and one where Phillips Field remains an asset for Marin City residents."

Celimene Pastor runs the Marin City Sausalito Futbol Club. She has serious doubts about how the plan would work.

"I'm concerned because when I look at their requests, the spreadsheet with the times they are asking," she said. "They are asking for 97% of usable time."

Pastor says the field would be mostly available from 8 to 3, when the kids are in school. The other option would be to join MVSC, but it's an option that most can't afford.

"They feel betrayed," Pastor said. "Because they say, 'Wait a minute. For years, we have not been allowed to.' They don't say, 'You're not allowed,' but they make it like the tuition is so high. Who can afford it from Marin City?"

A majority of the people say it's time to invest in Marin City resources for Marin City children.

"I believe if you stand up for the children, our future is going to be better," Helzel said.

The school board discussed the matter in closed session. When the members returned, it was announced the district has paused all negotiations with outside organizations. The district is encouraging locally recognized groups to fundraise to finish the Phillips Field project.