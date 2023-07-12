Marijuana growing operation found in vacant Santa Clara home; 4 arrested

SANTA CLARA -- Four people were arrested after police in Santa Clara checking on a report of suspicious activity at a vacant home found an active marijuana growing operation.

Santa Clara Police said in a Facebook post that officers were dispatched to a vacant residence late Monday night after a caller reported suspicious activity. Officers arrived to find several marijuana plants inside of a vehicle parked in front of the residence, police said.

Four people seen leaving the home were detained and police said officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon entering, officers confirmed the home had in fact been converted into a large illegal marijuana grow. Officers seized 384 mature marijuana plants, two pounds of mushrooms, scales and additional dried marijuana, police said.

The county's Marijuana Eradication Team was called in to properly dispose of the marijuana plants. The four people detained were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The suspects were not identified.