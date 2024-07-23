Maria Fire in Calaveras County grows to 50 acres, prompts evacuation orders and warnings

Maria Fire forces evacuations in Calaveras County Maria Fire forces evacuations in Calaveras County 00:48

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A wildfire in the Mokelumne Hill/Mountain Ranch area has prompted evacuation orders Tuesday morning.

The fire, named by Cal Fire as the Maria Fire, is burning near Jesus Maria Road, also prompting the closure of that road between Highway 26 and Music Gulch.

The Maria Fire as seen from an Alert California wildfire camera early Tuesday morning. Alert California/UC San Diego/PG&E

Per the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, evacuation orders are in effect for the following zones: CCU-030-A and CCU-042-B.

An evacuation warning is also in effect for zone CCU-029.

Cal Fire says the wildfire has grown to 50 acres as of 6 a.m. It is 5% contained.