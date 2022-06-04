Marathon musical performance celebrates Jewish holiday at Light Rail Studios

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Jewish holiday of Shavuot will see a creative reimagining Saturday night when guitarist John Schott leads an all-star group through an eight-hour performance of the Thelonius Monk classic "'Round Midnight" at Light Rail Studios in San Francisco.

An ancient Jewish holiday that marks both the giving of the Torah on Mount Sanai and the grain harvest that happens at the beginning of summer, Shavuot is often observed by staying up through the night studying holy scripture. The happening at Light Rail is one of the main events for DAWN, a reimagining of the holiday being staged by Jewish cultural non-profit Reboot.

For Saturday's 'Round Midnight Reconsidered event, Schott and company will unspool an epic take on the tune. With this extended improvisation on the piece, each of the 48 measures of "'Round Midnight" -- typically performed in about 90 seconds -- will be expanded to 10 minutes length, with the notes and spaces between notes becoming the focus of contemplation and meditation.

Guitarist John Schott

Guitarist Schott is no stranger to exploring Jewish religious and philosophical themes in his music. Though probably best known to Bay Area music fans as part of the '90s jazz-funk guitar supergroup T.J. Kirk with fellow musicians Charlie Hunter, Will Bernard and Scott Amendola -- the band creatively deconstructed and reinterpreted the songs of Monk, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and James Brown -- Schott has used Jewish culture as a launching point for a number of projects and recordings for John Zorn's Tzadik imprint and Jewish Music Festival Records, particularly his work with frequent collaborator clarinet player Ben Goldberg.

For this special performance, Schott will be joined by vocalists Aurora Josephson and Cecilia Englehart, woodwind players Nikita Manin and Cory Wright, violoncellist Crystal Pascucci, vibraphone player Mark Clifford, trombonist Scott Larson, stand-up bassist Jason Hoopes and Suki O'Kane, Jason Levis and John Hanes on percussion.

Tickets for the in-person event at Light Rail Studios include two drink tickets with a taco truck dinner and treats throughout the night. Additional food and drink will be for sale on site. The performance will also be livestreamed on the Reboot YouTube channel.

'Round Midnight Reconsidered with John Schott

Saturday, June 4, 9 p.m. $36

Light Rail Studios