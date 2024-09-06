Manteca police seek info on Mercedes possibly tied to Stockton rapper's homicide

MANTECA -- Manteca police on Friday asked the community for information regarding a black Mercedes-Benz that is believed to have been involved in the slaying of a Stockton-based rap artist who died in 2022.

Police released the photo of the vehicle with the license plate 6YST960.

On Aug. 5, 2022, officers had responded at 8:17 a.m. to 176 Trevino Ave. on reports of a possible shooting at an apartment complex.

Twenty-nine-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The rapper died from his injuries.

Manteca Police Department detectives who have continued to work the case said they located the Mercedes vehicle in Tracy and suspect it was involved in the shooting.

When the shooting first occurred, police said that the shooting did not appear to be a random act but said they would not be releasing more information.

Police are now asking for the community's help in identifying the occupants of the black Mercedes, which detectives believe traveled from out of town to Manteca.

Anyone who believes they saw the vehicle in their community prior to the shooting is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department's Crime Stoppers tip line at (209) 823-4636.

Following the death of the rapper, Thizzler On The Roof, a hip-hop and rap music video platform, said it was an honor to work with Victor, and they were heartbroken to say goodbye. They said in a statement on their website that he was a rising star.

Thizzler said Victor's work ethic and care he put into his craft is what took him far. The 29-year-old artist saw the most mainstream success with his song "I Love You," with 19.6 million streams on Spotify and 19,600 videos using the sound on TikTok.