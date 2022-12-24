Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.

According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.

Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures.

Vallejo threatening graffiti suspect Thomas Dale Hughs. Vallejo Police Department

An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.

Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.