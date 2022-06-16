Man suffered medical emergency prior to crash into San Jose Home Depot

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man who died after his car crashed into a San Jose Home Depot over the weekend suffered a medical emergency before the accident that killed him, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

The crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the store in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, where the man drove his vehicle into the front of the store and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Thursday.

The medical examiner's office on Wednesday determined the medical emergency, not any injuries from the crash, caused the man's death, so police said they are removing the case from their traffic fatality statistics for the year.