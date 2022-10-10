Man shot near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Sunday night near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, police said Monday.
The 39-year-old man was shot at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets.
Police said they have no information that the shooting was linked in any way to Fleet Week, the annual military demonstration in the city that ends Monday.
Additional details were not immediately available.
