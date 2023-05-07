Man shot, killed Sunday morning in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead at a residence in Fairfield.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue. Police said a man had died from his injuries before they arrived at the scene.
Officers believe that this was an isolated incident.
Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.