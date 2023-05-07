Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead at a residence in Fairfield.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue. Police said a man had died from his injuries before they arrived at the scene.

Officers believe that this was an isolated incident.

Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

