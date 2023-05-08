Watch CBS News
Man shoots five people on Redwood City sidewalk

REDWOOD CITY -- A man shot five people in Redwood City early Sunday.

Police say the shootings occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

An unidentified man allegedly approached a group of subjects who were drinking on the sidewalk.

The suspect opened fire with a 9mm handgun, striking four adult males and one 16-year-old male. Police say all five were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

Redwood City police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact detective James Schneider at (650) 780-7607. People can also call the tip line at (650) 780-7110.

