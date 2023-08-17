Man robbed, shot in San Francisco Mid-Market area

A man was robbed and shot in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to police.



The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Market Street. A male suspect robbed the victim of his wallet, but when he refused to give over all of his property, the suspect shot him and then fled, San Francisco police said.



The victim took himself to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. A detailed description of the suspect was not available as of midday Thursday.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.