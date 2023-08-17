Watch CBS News
Crime

Man robbed, shot in San Francisco Mid-Market area

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Noon 8/17/23
PIX Now - Noon 8/17/23 07:08

A man was robbed and shot in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Market Street. A male suspect robbed the victim of his wallet, but when he refused to give over all of his property, the suspect shot him and then fled, San Francisco police said.

The victim took himself to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. A detailed description of the suspect was not available as of midday Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.