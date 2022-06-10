Man killed, 1 wounded in Stockton shooting with children in car

STOCKTON -- A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting while they were in a car near Oak Park in Stockton on Thursday, according to police.

Two 9-year-old children were in the car with the victims when Stockton police officers arrived. Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said both children were uninjured. He said the children were relatives of the victims.

The second victim, a 28-year-old Stockton man, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The other man, also a Stockton resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting was reported at 4:39 p.m. in the 400 block of East Fulton Street.

"That area's going to be receiving some additional police resources in the neighborhood," Silva said. He said officers would increase their patrols, and the department's Neighborhood Impact Team will go door-to-door starting next week to speak with residents and provide additional resources.

Silva said detectives and officers remained on scene until about 4:30 a.m. Friday, which he said was an expected timeline to process such a crime scene.

Nancy Patron, 60, who lives around the corner on Wright Street, said she has seen the neighborhood change in the last five years, and said she no longer feels safe bringing her grandchildren to Oak Park.

Patron said she was making sandwiches at the time of the shooting when a neighbor alerted her. She also said it made her uneasy when her other grandson goes for jogs in the neighborhood.

"I honestly worry. And I shouldn't have to," she said.

She questioned why the city wasn't putting more resources into the neighborhood and park.

"Where's the protection? If you have areas that you know have high crime rates, why would you not have a presence there?" she said.

Police have not announced any arrest or suspect details in connection with the shooting.

A $10,000 reward is being offered through Stockton Crime Stoppers for information in the shooting. The number is (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

This marks the 22nd homicide in Stockton this year, police said.