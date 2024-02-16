Man killed after he was attacked by several dogs in Compton area

A 35-year-old man died after he was attacked by multiple dogs in the backyard of a home in Compton.

Authorities and paramedics responded to the scene around 7 a.m. on Friday after receiving a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was attacked by several dogs.

KCAL flew over the the scene, which appeared to be a breeding operation for large dogs.

Investigators believe the attack happened around 7 or 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

"It was discovered that the victim was in the backyard feeding the dogs when he was attacked and ultimately died from his injuries," said Lt. Michael Gomez, LASD Homicide.



Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adult and the others were considered puppies. County animal control officials took possession of the animals to determine if any will need to be euthanized.

Sheriff's officials could not immediately confirm that the man was breeding the animals, but said it appeared likely given the number of dogs at the home and the presence of several kennels in the backyard.