Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Santa Rosa by hit-and-run driver

A person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the area of W. College Avenue and Clover Drive in West Santa Rosa. The Santa Rosa Police Department said a white, lifted GMC pickup truck was traveling east on W. College and struck the pedestrian who was crossing south from Clover Drive.

Police said the victim was an adult male but his identity was being withheld by the county coroner until his family was notified.

It was unclear whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. College Avenue was closed in both directions as of 6:30 p.m. for the investigation.

Police said investigators were still working to identify a suspect.

The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office was also investigating.